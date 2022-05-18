Sign up
Photo 3292
Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble..
On our recent visit to Rotorua and Taupo we visited on of the Thermal area.. I love watching the bubbling mud as it plops and steams away.. These pools get up to around 80 deg C so you would not want to put your toes in here..
18th May 2022
18th May 22
4
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4398
photos
202
followers
214
following
901% complete
View this month »
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th May 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
mud
,
bubbling
,
pools
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. Super!!!
May 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderful focus - like a whirlpool of something looking like it has come from the moon! fav
May 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that looks awesome!
May 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
It is awesome to watch isn't it, I can smell the sulphur from here. fav
May 18th, 2022
