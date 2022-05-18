Previous
Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble.. by julzmaioro
Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble..

On our recent visit to Rotorua and Taupo we visited on of the Thermal area.. I love watching the bubbling mud as it plops and steams away.. These pools get up to around 80 deg C so you would not want to put your toes in here..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. Super!!!
May 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Wonderful focus - like a whirlpool of something looking like it has come from the moon! fav
May 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that looks awesome!
May 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
It is awesome to watch isn't it, I can smell the sulphur from here. fav
May 18th, 2022  
