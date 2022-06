Favolaschia Cabcera..

Went to the forest today on a hunt for fungi.. Firstly the gate we usually go through was locked.. so off to another entrance.. We found a nice little crop of fungi when we were accosted by a horse rider that seem to take exception we were there and taking photo's.. hmmm.. and then the sky's opened and it poured down with rain.. lucky we did manage to get a shot or two in.. These little guys are tiny.. biggest hardly the size of my little finger nail..