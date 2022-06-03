Sign up
Photo 3308
Fungi...Macrolepiota Clelandii..
I could be wrong with the name but the closest I could see on my google search. Not as colourful as yesterdays fungi but I loved the detail the macro picked up..
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4414
photos
203
followers
214
following
906% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd June 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
forest
,
fungi
Maggiemae
ace
Your fungi knowledge is ..almost as good as your photography! fav
June 3rd, 2022
Dianne
Spectacular! I think I'll have to get out to the forest before the rain ruins all of the fungi. Fav
June 3rd, 2022
