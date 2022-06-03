Previous
Fungi...Macrolepiota Clelandii.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3308

Fungi...Macrolepiota Clelandii..

I could be wrong with the name but the closest I could see on my google search. Not as colourful as yesterdays fungi but I loved the detail the macro picked up..
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Maggiemae ace
Your fungi knowledge is ..almost as good as your photography! fav
June 3rd, 2022  
Dianne
Spectacular! I think I'll have to get out to the forest before the rain ruins all of the fungi. Fav
June 3rd, 2022  
