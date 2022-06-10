Dew drops on the Hibiscus..

Before leaving my Sisters last week I went for a quick walk around her lovely little garden. She lives in a beach side village and only a very short distance from the estuary so her soil is pretty sandy but since she has been living there she has been building the soil up with seaweed, worm tea and compost and now she is reaping the rewards with colour all year round plus a pretty good vege garden. Hibiscus do very well here and she picks one most days to take to a seat in a quiet little bay where she has put a bench seat in memory of her Husband..