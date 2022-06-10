Previous
Dew drops on the Hibiscus.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3315

Dew drops on the Hibiscus..

Before leaving my Sisters last week I went for a quick walk around her lovely little garden. She lives in a beach side village and only a very short distance from the estuary so her soil is pretty sandy but since she has been living there she has been building the soil up with seaweed, worm tea and compost and now she is reaping the rewards with colour all year round plus a pretty good vege garden. Hibiscus do very well here and she picks one most days to take to a seat in a quiet little bay where she has put a bench seat in memory of her Husband..
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
908% complete

Hazel ace
That's a lovely story of your sister and her garden, taking hibiscus to the seat in memory of her husband. This one is a vibrant bloom.
June 10th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How very lovely.
June 10th, 2022  
