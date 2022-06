The last week or so this Bird of Paradise flower has been peeking into my sunroom window. @dide gave me this plant a few years ago and until now had only had one poor excuse of a flower, so I was pleased when this one stood loud and proud. Then the other day on a cold foggy morning but the sun managed to brighten it up, It looked spectacular.. I cleared a circle on the misty window to reveal the flower and give a soft misty effect to the surrounds..