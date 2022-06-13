Previous
Wabi Sabi take Two by julzmaioro
Photo 3318

Wabi Sabi take Two

Following on from last nights photo this is another attempt of my Wabi Sabi image.. I called this one 'Yesterday's Magnolia'..
Wabi Sabi is a Japanese term finding beauty and acceptance in imperfection..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a superb wabi sabi!
June 13th, 2022  
