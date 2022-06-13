Sign up
Photo 3318
Wabi Sabi take Two
Following on from last nights photo this is another attempt of my Wabi Sabi image.. I called this one 'Yesterday's Magnolia'..
Wabi Sabi is a Japanese term finding beauty and acceptance in imperfection..
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4424
photos
203
followers
213
following
909% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
19th May 2022 9:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
magnolia
,
sabi
,
wabi
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a superb wabi sabi!
June 13th, 2022
