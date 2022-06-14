Sign up
Photo 3319
In Reflection...
Looking back at some older images today that had missed the first edit.. Rather like the colours in this one I took while at Lake Rotorua..
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
reflection
colours
wharf
rotorua
