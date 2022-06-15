Previous
More Rain coming... by julzmaioro
Photo 3320

More Rain coming...

Was thinking what to do for my today's photo when I looked out and saw this rainbow.. It was not a complete arch but it was very bright signaling more rain was on the way. You can see where some of the drains have overflowed on to the farmland ..
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
