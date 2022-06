Meet Jim..

Meet Jim.. Our new Great Grand Pup.. Our Granddaughter and her Fiancée have just moved into there first home .. after Student Flatting and one bedroom studio.. So as it was a fully fenced section a puppy was on the list.. So this morning he flew up from Christchurch to meet them.. and he has melted everyone's hearts.. He is a Chocolate Lab/ GSP and just adorable I think he will be very happy with these two..