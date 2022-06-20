Sign up
Photo 3325
Silver Anniversary...
It has been a long time since our Silver Wedding Anniversary but this lovely Camellia is thriving.. Unfortunately it bruises very easily and hard to find a bloom without marks on it.. So when I saw several today I thought I had best get a shot..
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4431
photos
203
followers
213
following
910% complete
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Views
3
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th June 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
silver
,
anniversary
,
wedding
,
camellia
