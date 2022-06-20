Previous
Silver Anniversary... by julzmaioro
Silver Anniversary...

It has been a long time since our Silver Wedding Anniversary but this lovely Camellia is thriving.. Unfortunately it bruises very easily and hard to find a bloom without marks on it.. So when I saw several today I thought I had best get a shot..
julia

