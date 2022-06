Historic Reinactment #2

Another shot of the Horses and riders outside our Historic Pub.. This iconic pub holds the oldest license in the Country and the Hunt Club is the Oldest in the country at 150 years.. There are all age groups represented from the little guys to the left to an 84 year old who was not riding but she was enjoying the atmosphere.. From here they went to a 700 acre farm that has stunning coastal views.. a ride with stunning scenery amongst like minded people..