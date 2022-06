Recreating History...

Today I was lucky enough to get a heads up that the local Hunt Club that is celebrating their 150th year was going to be outside the local pub to recreate a scene that has been taken every 25 or so years.. It was quite a site and both Horse and Hounds all behaved themselves and looked very smart in the shot.. Two of our Granddaughters were in there amongst the riders and pretty exciting to be part of this bit of history..