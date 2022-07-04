Sign up
Photo 3339
Breakfast View #2
Another shot from the misty morning yesterday..
This one with a little more zoom...
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4445
photos
203
followers
214
following
914% complete
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Views
10
365
NIKON D610
3rd July 2022 8:33am
Tags
view
,
misty
