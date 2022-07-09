Sign up
Photo 3344
All in a days work..
The men have been busy today doing a bit of maintenance on the house and driveway..
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4450
photos
203
followers
214
following
916% complete
Tags
little
,
house
,
calf
,
workmen
