Photo 3349
Jonathan Livingston..
Went for a walk and bike ride to the beach this morning and this guy was pretty determined to get his photo taken.. he was very friendly and posed..
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
beach
,
seagull
Issi Bannerman
ace
He's clearly worth it! Lovely capture.
July 14th, 2022
Babs
ace
He looks very neat and tidy
July 14th, 2022
