Previous
Next
Jonathan Livingston.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3349

Jonathan Livingston..

Went for a walk and bike ride to the beach this morning and this guy was pretty determined to get his photo taken.. he was very friendly and posed..
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
He's clearly worth it! Lovely capture.
July 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
He looks very neat and tidy
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise