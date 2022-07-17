Sign up
Photo 3352
Photographers Assistant..
Had a volunteer come with me this morning to go down to the beach to get sum sunrise shots.. It was a pretty cold start but we were rewarded with a stunner.. And a well deserved coffee and hot chocolate on our return..
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4458
photos
203
followers
214
following
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
11
365
SM-G780G
17th July 2022 7:00am
sunrise
,
assistant
,
photographers
,
whangamata
