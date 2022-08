Rose Pruning Day..

Today I did a job that been meaning to do for a while but either too wet, too windy, or too busy.. But today was a beautiful warm winters day so no excuses.. This is Mutabalis of which I have a couple and it's hard to prune as they have flowers on nearly all year around and already has new shoot, but it was in need of a good tidy up.. so no flowers for a bit but hopefully it will appreciate the hair cut..