Photo 3372
The Drip
We have had a foggy start to the last few days but unlike the last two todays fog hung around for a good part of the morning.. But a walk around the garden led to some nice clear colour and drips and cobwebs..
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
2
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
yellow
,
drip
,
dew
,
daisy
,
cobweb
Helene
ace
ohhhh this is really beautiful. fav
August 6th, 2022
Dianne
Beautifully composed, with the drip asan extra bonus.
August 6th, 2022
