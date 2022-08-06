Previous
The Drip by julzmaioro
Photo 3372

The Drip

We have had a foggy start to the last few days but unlike the last two todays fog hung around for a good part of the morning.. But a walk around the garden led to some nice clear colour and drips and cobwebs..
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

julia

@julzmaioro
ohhhh this is really beautiful. fav
August 6th, 2022  
Dianne
Beautifully composed, with the drip asan extra bonus.
August 6th, 2022  
