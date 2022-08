RIP Olivia Newton-John...

A sad day today with the news of the passing of Oliver Newton-John.. FG had a bit of a obsession of her back in the day and when we had out first Daughter he wanted to name her Olivia.. I did not fancy it so we settled on Donna Marie.. Several years later Donna pointed out 'Why did I name her after the Osborne's Hmmm they did feature on my bedroom wall..

In a Garden Centre today and I came across this Hellebore called Olivia's Joy.. So I bought it for FG..