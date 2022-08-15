Sign up
Photo 3381
Panning Practice..
Went down to the beach this morning. As the horses were there for training I thought I would give some panning some practice.. It is a bit hit and miss and a few deletes when I got home..
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
10
3
1
365
NIKON D610
15th August 2022 8:55am
the
beach
horses
on
panning
Christina
Wow - this is superb panning, all 4 horses are in focus
August 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks amazing!
August 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Beautiful and successful panning. fav
August 15th, 2022
