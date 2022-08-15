Previous
Panning Practice.. by julzmaioro
Panning Practice..

Went down to the beach this morning. As the horses were there for training I thought I would give some panning some practice.. It is a bit hit and miss and a few deletes when I got home..
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Photo Details

Christina
Wow - this is superb panning, all 4 horses are in focus
August 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done, it looks amazing!
August 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Beautiful and successful panning. fav
August 15th, 2022  
