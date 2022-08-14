Previous
Jager the Diggiest Dog.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3380

Jager the Diggiest Dog..

Visited our daughter today and Jager and the Grand Pup Jim disappeared for a short while... When they came back they were looking a bit guilty.. And Jager had dirt all over his face and paws .. Think they must of found a rabbit hole...
14th August 2022

julia

