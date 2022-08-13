International Lefties Day..

FG and I went for a drive to the local Regional Park today and we arrived there and we had the whole park to ourselves.. We went for a walk along the new board walk that goes along the beach front, saw a flock of spoonbills that I have never seen there before and then when we got to the homestead FG picked up a stick and started whittling.. Relaxing in the winter sun..

So thought that was a good shot to commemorate International Lefties day.. I am the odd one out in our family as FG and all 3 Children are left handed..