International Lefties Day..
International Lefties Day..

FG and I went for a drive to the local Regional Park today and we arrived there and we had the whole park to ourselves.. We went for a walk along the new board walk that goes along the beach front, saw a flock of spoonbills that I have never seen there before and then when we got to the homestead FG picked up a stick and started whittling.. Relaxing in the winter sun..
So thought that was a good shot to commemorate International Lefties day.. I am the odd one out in our family as FG and all 3 Children are left handed..
13th August 2022

julia

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful photo!
August 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot and story!
August 13th, 2022  
