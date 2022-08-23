Sign up
Photo 3389
Captain Cook..
Spending the night in the City with friend and just on dark we saw a larger than life sculpture by Michael Parekowhai is a 1950's style state house with neon lights and Captain Cook.. Looked spectacular..
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4495
photos
201
followers
211
following
Tags
sculpture
,
cook
,
captain
Dianne
Excellent - don't much like his ears, but he has shapely legs....
Enjoy your little holiday!
August 23rd, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I think the house looks pretty good too. Enjoy the city.
August 23rd, 2022
Enjoy your little holiday!