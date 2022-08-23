Previous
Captain Cook.. by julzmaioro
Captain Cook..

Spending the night in the City with friend and just on dark we saw a larger than life sculpture by Michael Parekowhai is a 1950's style state house with neon lights and Captain Cook.. Looked spectacular..
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Dianne
Excellent - don't much like his ears, but he has shapely legs....
Enjoy your little holiday!
August 23rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I think the house looks pretty good too. Enjoy the city.
August 23rd, 2022  
