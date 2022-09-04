Sign up
Amaryllis Lillies
One of the beautiful lilies we came across in the quarry garden the other day.. huge flower and looked stunning.
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
This is amazing. What a stunning flower - I love the stripes.
September 4th, 2022
julia
ace
@dkbarnett
Yes it is quite unique, I had a bulb catalogue but so far haven't found it..
September 4th, 2022
