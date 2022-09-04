Previous
Amaryllis Lillies by julzmaioro
Amaryllis Lillies

One of the beautiful lilies we came across in the quarry garden the other day.. huge flower and looked stunning.
julia

ace
Delwyn Barnett ace
This is amazing. What a stunning flower - I love the stripes.
September 4th, 2022  
julia ace
@dkbarnett Yes it is quite unique, I had a bulb catalogue but so far haven't found it..
September 4th, 2022  
