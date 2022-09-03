Previous
Pretty in Pink.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3400

Pretty in Pink..

This pretty little camellia was on a branch all alone and it was perfect..
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana ace
Oh this is gorgeous.
September 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! fav
September 3rd, 2022  
Christina
Gorgeous light on those petals
September 3rd, 2022  
Dianne
You are right - it is perfect and so is the image.
September 3rd, 2022  
