RIP Your Majesty.

What a sad day with waking to the news of the passing of the Queen..

As we drove through town today the local cenotaph looked very somber even though it was a warm spring day the Flags flying (NZ flag and the Union Jack) just hung limply and some grey clouds overhead. The Queen was Patrion for the RSA so appropriate this shot was taken at the Cenotaph.

You served us well Your Majesty, rest easy with your Prince.