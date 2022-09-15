Golden Moon

I was out at a Camera Club committee meeting last night and when I got home the moon was huge and golden/orange. I usually don't bother too much about astro/luna photography but as one of our CC friends is an expert on astro I thought I should give it a go.. Night very still and not too cold.. so tripod out and went to my usual sunrise spot, had to hold my phone torch under my armpit so that I could see what I was doing took a few shots some a little better than others could hear a bit of a scuffle in the tree's, thinking I was probably being watched by the local 'possum's then all of a sudden something rubbed my leg.. phew it was the cat wondering what the heck I was doing .. So I decided to put my astro career on hold..