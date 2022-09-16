Sign up
Photo 3413
Sunset Colour..
As I was going out to a meeting the other evening I just had to stop when I saw this amazing colour reflected into our pond.. worth the stop I think.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
sunset
,
pond
,
colour
