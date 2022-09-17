Sign up
Photo 3414
Ferry Building Clock...
While looking for reflections in the city I liked the comparison of the old and new buildings and this one is a bonus with the clock on as well..
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4520
photos
198
followers
210
following
View this month »
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd August 2022 3:51pm
Tags
reflections
,
building
,
ferry
Dianne
Yellow and blue always makes a great colour contrast. This is really neat and clever how you have managed to include the clock too. Fav
September 17th, 2022
