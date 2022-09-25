Previous
Squatters on the lawn.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3422

Squatters on the lawn..

My view is hindered this morning as my Brother and SIL are staying in their caravan.. So great view for them this morning..
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

julia

@julzmaioro
Corinne C ace
The sky color is amazing
September 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Well that’s a nice place to set up camp! Five star accommodation especially if they are coming into yours for breakfast! My brother had to find a caravan site when he visited last week. Our garden is big enough but no access!
September 25th, 2022  
