Photo 3422
Squatters on the lawn..
My view is hindered this morning as my Brother and SIL are staying in their caravan.. So great view for them this morning..
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4528
photos
198
followers
210
following
937% complete
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
Tags
brother
,
view
,
sunrise
,
caravan
Corinne C
ace
The sky color is amazing
September 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Well that’s a nice place to set up camp! Five star accommodation especially if they are coming into yours for breakfast! My brother had to find a caravan site when he visited last week. Our garden is big enough but no access!
September 25th, 2022
