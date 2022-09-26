Sign up
Photo 3423
Fisherman's Perch..
We were out on a Tiki Tour today with my brother and SIL and we came around a corner and saw this sight.. At first, I thought it was a real person but no it is a manikin. Makes you slow down before a busy intersection.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4529
photos
198
followers
210
following
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Tags
art
,
fisherman
,
manikin
,
paddock
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun shot!
September 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
what a lovely find and shot.
September 26th, 2022
