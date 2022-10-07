Sign up
Photo 3434
After The Big Chill..
After the miserable day yesterday, it was great to wake to a much better day although a bit frosty that chilling wind had gone.
The nice light took me to my usual viewing spot.
Spring has returned.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
morning
,
view
Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous fav
October 7th, 2022
