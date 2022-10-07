Previous
After The Big Chill.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3434

After The Big Chill..

After the miserable day yesterday, it was great to wake to a much better day although a bit frosty that chilling wind had gone.
The nice light took me to my usual viewing spot.
Spring has returned.
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous fav
October 7th, 2022  
