Today we had a lovely family gathering at @dide place.. We are cousins. Dianne's Mum and my Dad were brother and Sister and they had an older Sister so here are the girl cousins minus one girl and one boy cousin and one has past away. Dianne has 5 sisters 3 in the back row ( red and orange and Dianne in the middle and the other two on the left front row.. Suz borrowed the baby from her niece) Noleen on the back row left is daughter of the elder Sister. Thats me front row right with my older Sister Robyn next to me I have another sister and Brother that live further North. Was a little surprised how the family resemblance is coming through now that we all got the same hair colour..