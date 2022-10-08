Previous
Next
Cousins.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3435

Cousins..

Today we had a lovely family gathering at @dide place.. We are cousins. Dianne's Mum and my Dad were brother and Sister and they had an older Sister so here are the girl cousins minus one girl and one boy cousin and one has past away. Dianne has 5 sisters 3 in the back row ( red and orange and Dianne in the middle and the other two on the left front row.. Suz borrowed the baby from her niece) Noleen on the back row left is daughter of the elder Sister. Thats me front row right with my older Sister Robyn next to me I have another sister and Brother that live further North. Was a little surprised how the family resemblance is coming through now that we all got the same hair colour..
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
@dide great cousin catch up
October 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
what a wonderful large family you have, I miss that! Beautiful shot of all the lovely cousins.
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise