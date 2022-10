Lovely Spring day..

FG and I were busy planting wildflowers down our driveway.. The selection I chose are called Summer Dazzler ☀️ so looking very forward to see them flower. But I had to stop and get a shot of the view in front of us. The colour in the sky and pond were such a deep blue, and the clouds were amazing. The neighbour's have just worked over the paddock in the distance ready to plant their maize 🌽 crop. The two cabbage tree's to the left are nearly ready to flower..