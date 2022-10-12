Sign up
Photo 3439
Australian Gannet..
At the Gannet colony again for a while today and the birds were very active and busily getting their nesting material . They were swooping in and one even banged into my hand..
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
5
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4545
photos
198
followers
210
following
942% complete
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
12th October 2022 3:57pm
colony
,
nesting
,
gannet
,
muriwai
Diana
ace
A beautifully composed capture, I love these birds which we unfortunately do not have here.
October 12th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
They are beautiful birds! How amazing to have one even bang into you. That's incredible. This is a gorgeous photo.
October 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great image - they're fabulous birds
October 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'd love to see this!
October 12th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous capture of this gannet. I love to watch them, but have never got this close to one!
October 12th, 2022
