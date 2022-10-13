Sign up
Photo 3440
Love is in the Air..
Back now from a trip to hang out with the Gannets. They are such comical birds and don't mind having a photographer nearby. These two were pretty cute with all their Ka noodling ..
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
6
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4546
photos
198
followers
210
following
942% complete
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th October 2022 1:40pm
love
,
gannets
,
australasian
Diana
ace
Such a stunning close up of these beauties.
October 13th, 2022
Carole G
ace
I do love their 70's style of blue eye shadow. Makes me think of Agnetha from Abba
October 13th, 2022
julia
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
lol.. or as my kids would say Mrs Donaldson eye makeup..
October 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. That's spectacular!
October 13th, 2022
Kartia
ace
How wonderful to be able to get so close!
October 13th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous! I love watching the greeting they give their mate when they fly back to the nest.
October 13th, 2022
