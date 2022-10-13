Previous
Next
Love is in the Air.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3440

Love is in the Air..

Back now from a trip to hang out with the Gannets. They are such comical birds and don't mind having a photographer nearby. These two were pretty cute with all their Ka noodling ..
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning close up of these beauties.
October 13th, 2022  
Carole G ace
I do love their 70's style of blue eye shadow. Makes me think of Agnetha from Abba
October 13th, 2022  
julia ace
@yorkshirekiwi lol.. or as my kids would say Mrs Donaldson eye makeup..
October 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. That's spectacular!
October 13th, 2022  
Kartia ace
How wonderful to be able to get so close!
October 13th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous! I love watching the greeting they give their mate when they fly back to the nest.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise