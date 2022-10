Surf School..

Before we left Muriwai we went down to the beach with our ND filters.. mine is a 10 stop so it was blocking out all the light and I could not see a thing so it was a real 'hit and miss' as I did not get the tripod out had to hold very still. As it is the holidays there was a 'surf School' out in the shallows I was quite pleased how this one turned out..