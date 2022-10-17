Sign up
Photo 3444
100 Years of History .. #2
Edited a few more shots with the train today and I nearly pushed the delete button with this over exposed shot, but I decided instead to ETSO and rather like the end result. reminds me of a children's story book.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4550
photos
198
followers
210
following
943% complete
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
16th October 2022 3:58pm
Tags
over
,
of
,
rail
,
100
,
years
,
exposed
bkb in the city
Well done
October 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, love the processing!
October 17th, 2022
