100 Years of History .. #2 by julzmaioro
100 Years of History .. #2

Edited a few more shots with the train today and I nearly pushed the delete button with this over exposed shot, but I decided instead to ETSO and rather like the end result. reminds me of a children's story book.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

julia

bkb in the city
Well done
October 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, love the processing!
October 17th, 2022  
