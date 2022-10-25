Sign up
Photo 3452
Colour and Texture of the Cliff Face..
A shot from
@dide
and my trip to the Gannet Colony.. Got distracted from getting shot of the Gannet's to take a shot with slow shutter speed of the interesting cliff face love the colour and texture and the splashing water softened out.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th October 2022 6:41pm
face
shutter
cliff
texture
colour
slow
Christina
ace
Unusual colouring, love the soft waves on the rocks,
October 25th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
incredible colour
October 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, textures and colour!
October 25th, 2022
Dianne
Neat colours and soft water.
October 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image. Great textures and colours.
October 25th, 2022
