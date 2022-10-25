Previous
Colour and Texture of the Cliff Face.. by julzmaioro
Colour and Texture of the Cliff Face..

A shot from @dide and my trip to the Gannet Colony.. Got distracted from getting shot of the Gannet's to take a shot with slow shutter speed of the interesting cliff face love the colour and texture and the splashing water softened out.
Christina ace
Unusual colouring, love the soft waves on the rocks,
October 25th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
incredible colour
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, textures and colour!
October 25th, 2022  
Dianne
Neat colours and soft water.
October 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous image. Great textures and colours.
October 25th, 2022  
