Photo 3451
Lake Riders #2
Another shot from yesterday's fun. I think the girls are looking in the water at all the Tadpoles busy getting out of the way..
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5
1
1
365
23rd October 2022 4:49pm
horses
lake
farm
gd's
Dianne
What fun - and not even having to leave the farm!
October 24th, 2022
