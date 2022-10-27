Sign up
Photo 3454
Forest ICM.
I can't go to the forest without doing at least one ICM and I rather like this one love the texture of the tree bark was hoping for a little more detail in the fern at the base of the tree's but still pretty happy..
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th October 2022 9:48am
Tags
pine
,
forest
,
tree's
,
icm
