Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3455
Brave or Crazy..
Crazy I think.. As much as I like fish I don't think any amount is worth getting washed off the rock, I could see one had a life jacket on but not sure about the others.. The waves were crashing around them the whole time we were there.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4561
photos
198
followers
210
following
946% complete
View this month »
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
13th October 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
crashing
,
rock
,
fishing
,
murawai
Carole G
ace
I'm with you on this Julia. The sea is so dangerous around the west coast
October 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
I'd definitely say crazy too and as you say I can see one wearing a life jacket. A friend of ours, now long retired used to be an air sea rescue helicopter winchman and he lost count of the number of bodies he got out of the water when rock fishermen were in trouble.
October 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close