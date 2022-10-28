Previous
Brave or Crazy.. by julzmaioro
Brave or Crazy..

Crazy I think.. As much as I like fish I don't think any amount is worth getting washed off the rock, I could see one had a life jacket on but not sure about the others.. The waves were crashing around them the whole time we were there.
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Carole G ace
I'm with you on this Julia. The sea is so dangerous around the west coast
October 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
I'd definitely say crazy too and as you say I can see one wearing a life jacket. A friend of ours, now long retired used to be an air sea rescue helicopter winchman and he lost count of the number of bodies he got out of the water when rock fishermen were in trouble.
October 28th, 2022  
