Photo 3457
Dublin Bay..
My Dublin Bay Rose that is growing up the terrace railing is just starting to come into flower and yesterday afternoon after a heavy shower the afternoon light was making it look spectacular..
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4563
photos
198
followers
210
following
947% complete
View this month »
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
29th October 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bay
,
dublin
,
showers
