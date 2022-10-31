Sign up
Photo 3458
Mutabalis with a bug onboard..
We have had a good rain over the weekend and the garden has romped ahead with the summer flowers coming to life. This rose is one of my favourite love the simplicity of it and it has flowers just about all year around.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
3
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4564
photos
198
followers
210
following
947% complete
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st October 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bug
,
summer
,
tiny
,
mutabulis
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up.
October 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty, the tones are stunning.
October 31st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lovely close-up...I love the single petal roses 😊
October 31st, 2022
