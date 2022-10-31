Previous
Mutabalis with a bug onboard.. by julzmaioro
Mutabalis with a bug onboard..

We have had a good rain over the weekend and the garden has romped ahead with the summer flowers coming to life. This rose is one of my favourite love the simplicity of it and it has flowers just about all year around.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Babs ace
Gorgeous close up.
October 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty, the tones are stunning.
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Lovely close-up...I love the single petal roses 😊
October 31st, 2022  
