Early morning Queenstown. by julzmaioro
Photo 3469

Early morning Queenstown.

Took this on my last morning in Queenstown on niece Jen's & mine early morning walk around the 4 k track around the Qtown gardens.. The Laburnum trees were looking spectacular.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Really gorgeous.
November 11th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Your recent photos bring many nice memories
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace

What a lovely scene.
November 11th, 2022  
