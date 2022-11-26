Previous
Rob's Dahlia's by julzmaioro
Rob's Dahlia's

Called around to my sisters today and her early season dahlias are looking stunning. The bee's and butterflies were busy, could not get the butterflies to sit still, but the bees were a little more obliging.
26th November 2022

julia

julzmaioro
julia
Diana
Lovely shot and gorgeous colour.
November 26th, 2022  
