Keep Calm and Carry on.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3490

Keep Calm and Carry on..

Another shot from my play with the poppies.. They match well with my KCACO vase.. Love the poppies in all of their stages.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Babs ace
Lovely composition and wise words
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
I love them too, beautiful still life and capture.
December 2nd, 2022  
