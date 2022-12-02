Sign up
Photo 3490
Keep Calm and Carry on..
Another shot from my play with the poppies.. They match well with my KCACO vase.. Love the poppies in all of their stages.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4596
photos
199
followers
211
following
956% complete
View this month »
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st December 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
poppy
Babs
ace
Lovely composition and wise words
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
I love them too, beautiful still life and capture.
December 2nd, 2022
