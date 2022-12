The Lovely Brenda ..

FG and I went to see our neighbour's this morning. FG has been keeping an eye on a newborn calf for them and I took my camera as she has been telling me about the quail families they have strutting around.. Didn't see any quails but the chooks were strutting their stuff. This girl is a speckled Sussex named Brenda, and I can vouch for the very tasty eggs Brenda and the other girls supply us.

In the background you can see the willow hedge/fence they are training around the vege garden.