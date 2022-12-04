Previous
Hydrangeas with a view.. by julzmaioro
Hydrangeas with a view..

While in the garden yesterday afternoon I could not get over how much more colour was showing on the Hydrangea's. And contrasting well with the unusual blue sky and the distant blue hills.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

julia

@julzmaioro
Maggiemae ace
Lovely rich colours! Our hydrangeas are a long way off from flowering!
December 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
I do wish we could grow hydrangeas. I love the colours of yours.
December 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous shot, love the colours.
December 4th, 2022  
