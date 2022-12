Bride, MOB & GMOB

Back home from a fun filled weekend at my eldest Granddaughters' Hen Party. It was held a the local glamping Village. A perfect location as everything was layed on with.. Very comfy glam tents for us all and the food just kept on coming.

Here I am with Kenna the Bride to be and my daughter Donna as Mum of the Bride.

If this is anything to go by we have a great wedding to look forward to early in the new year.